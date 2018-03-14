Ousted Mizzou softball coach hired as hometown high school AD

Longtime University of Missouri softball coach Ehren Earleywine took the road less traveled when looking for his next job: He went back to high school.

Earlywine was ousted as the head softball coach for the Tigers just days before the start of the 2018 season. Missouri reached eight super regionals and three Women’s College World Series under his watch. Now he’s out of coaching altogether, after accepting a job as the director of athletics for his hometown district, Jefferson City Public Schools.

Missouri parts ways with longtime softball coach Ehren Earlywine https://t.co/BcTidsfmy3 — Michael Carvell (@Michael_Carvell) January 26, 2018

“Ehren brings a wealth of experience as a collegiate coach, a parent, an athlete and a former Jaybird,” Gary Verslues, assistant superintendent of secondary education for Jefferson City Public Schools, said in a statement that was captured by the Kansas City Star. “He has many professional connections at the regional, state and national levels that will be extremely beneficial to our district. He is a winner.”

Earlywine’s winning record is beyond dispute, but he does not arrive without controversy.

As noted by the Star, Earlywine was pushed out in January by Missouri athletic director Jim Sherk, who cited issues with Earlywine’s leadership style and effectiveness. He immediately clapped back in a bristling public statement that concluded, “but now its someone else’s problem.”

That it is. Soon enough, Earlywine will have new problems of his own, all focused on the Jefferson City school district.