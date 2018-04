There are 13 new teams in the latest Super 25 boys spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches, led by No. 1 Wando (Mt. Pleasant, S.C.) for the second consecutive week.

MORE: See the full rankings

Westminster (Atlanta) stayed at No. 2, again followed by Union (Tulsa, Oklahoma). McCallie (Chattanooga, Tenn.) moved up three spots to No. 4, followed by Westside (Omaha), which moved from No. 23 to No. 5.

Issaquah (Wash.) is the highest-ranked newcomer, coming in at No. 6.