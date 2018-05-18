USA Today Sports

Oviedo (Fla.) football player: Coach bullied me into quitting

A football player in Central Florida has come forward with strong allegations that he was bullied by a member of the school’s football coaching staff to the point where he felt he had to leave the team.

As reported by Orlando ABC affiliate WFTV, the parent of an undisclosed football player at Oviedo filed a complaint with the school, citing aggressive name calling and derogatory terms that so upset the teen he left the program altogether.

WFTV reached out to Oviedo head football coach Matt Dixon, but the coach refused to divulge which member of his staff was under investigation, or even whether there were multiple coaches implicated in the probe.

It also remains unknown whether the comments in question were a one-off failed coaching technique or, possibly, part of a larger hazing culture.

There’s absolutely no proof that the allegedly abusive commentary was hazing, and no other athletes have stepped forward with additional complaints, but the ongoing investigation into the actions of the Oviedo coaching could clear that up. While there is no firm timeline for that investigation, there are still three months before Oviedo’s 2018 campaign kicks off.

