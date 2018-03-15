The Owen Pappoe Blog: Camp goals, top three, prom, Lil' Baby and more

Owen Pappoe is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 4 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 with a who’s who of college suitors to match his five-star status. After nearly committing to Florida State in January, Pappoe, who hails from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), has opened things up and has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s up y’all this is Owen back with my second blog!

Things have been pretty cool with me lately; I have a trainer who helps me with my speed and agility and I have a trainer that helps me with pass rush techniques and things like that so that’s what I’ve been working on the last couple of months.

With my speed I’m really just trying to maintain it. Right now I’m ranging between a low 4.4 and a high 4.4 so I’m just trying to keep it there.

If I can shed it a little I’ll do that too. The fastest time I’ve ever clocked is a 4.3 on hand time, but that was before my surgery last March. I’ve been trying to get back to that ever since.

I’ll get there!

I’m going to The Opening in Charlotte on April 15 so I’m looking forward to that!

I have my first official visit date set for April 27 at Texas so I’m really looking forward to that one! I’m gonna try and get to LSU and Penn State sometime too. Those could possibly be official visits, but I’m not sure yet.

I want to take three officials in the spring and two during the season.

The recruitment is getting a little crazier since everything pretty much started over after I didn’t go through with committing to Florida State, so all of the schools have basically been starting over with me.

I would say my top three schools right now are Georgia, Auburn and Alabama.

Texas A&M has been reaching out, I’ve been talking to Coach Peveto for a couple of weeks, but I haven’t talked to Coach Fisher in a while so I’ve got to talk to him too. They’re recruiting me pretty hard.

I’m just liking getting to know all of the coaches on a personal level.

They’re always sending me texts to make me think too, like I got a text recently from Georgia telling me that in the past 10 years they’ve had five first rebounders, four Butkus winners and then they said they had the best D-Line class coming in this year.

Just stuff like that all the time.

It’s pretty cool to read.

OK, so I know it’s March Madness time, and I know y’all are gonna laugh at me when I tell you this, but I have never filled out a bracket before. I usually pick it up around the Final Four because that’s the most exciting time to me.

It’s hard to believe that school is winding down; we’ve only got about two months left!

I’ve got A’s and B’s now so I’m trying to keep it that way.

Let me say this to all the freshman and sophomores out there: Physics is GONNA get you! Haha!

You’ve gotta stay on top of Physics for sure!

That’s fair warning!

Oh my quarterback just walked in while I’m doing my blog so shoutout to my man D.J.! Haha!

OK on the music side, I’m loving “Drip Season 3” right now because I mess with Gunna hard. Key Glock too. A lot of people sleep on him, but I’m listening to a lot of his music, and, of course, Lil’ Baby too.

I’m definitely ready for prom too!

That’s on April 14, the day before The Opening so that’s gonna be a fun weekend.

OK everybody thanks again for tuning in and check back soon for the next one.

