The Owen Pappoe Blog: Tennessee visit, Alabama visit coming, Madden and more

Owen Pappoe is the No. 1 linebacker and No. 4 overall prospect in the ESPN 300 with a who’s who of college suitors to match his five-star status. After nearly committing to Florida State in January, Pappoe, who hails from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.), has opened things up and has agreed to give USA TODAY HSS exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a monthly blog.

What’s going on y’all, I’m Owen and I’m starting my USA Today blog off just giving you guys a chance to get to know me better.

Last week I went to Tennessee for a visit with about seven of my teammates and had a good time. You know Coach (Jeremy) Pruitt is new there and he wanted us to come over there so he could show us how he plans to turn them back into a winning program. I really liked his message and I like the way he thinks.

I would give the visit an 8 out of 10.

I was supposed to go to Clemson this past weekend, but I wasn’t able to make it down there. I’m planning to reschedule though; I just haven’t picked a date yet.

I’m taking the fam over to Alabama on Saturday. It’s gonna be fun.

I’ve been going through all of the recruitment stuff since the eighth grade so I’ve seen it all and about a month ago I thought it was time to end it. I was going to commit to Florida State, but the closer it got to the day I was supposed to announce I was having doubts with the whole coaching change and everything.

I just decided to slow things down and take my time with everything and take all of my visits. I do know that I’ll have a decision before December, but I think it’s smarter to take my time and make the best decision.

I’ve got 43 offers, and UCLA reached out the other day. Alabama, Auburn, Georgia and Florida have started coming harder since the Under Armour Future 50 event too.

I like talking to the coaches and asking them how they got in to coaching. That always makes for a cool story.

Right now I’m just working out every day, lifting weights with my trainer.

The things I’m focusing on getting better at is picking up on good habits when it comes to watching film and working on making faster reads.

I know everyone saw the national championship game! Man, how crazy was that?

I was not expecting them to take (Jalen) Hurts out of the game. I was OK with it though because I’ve known what Tua (Tagovailoa) can do for years. I played against him in the championship at The Opening. I almost picked him off in that game, Haha!

But he’s got an arm on him!

I knew Alabama was gonna be good when he got in.

OK, so I know a lot of people saw that I switched from the Under Armour All-America Game to the U.S. Army All American Bowl for next year. Just to be able to play for the soldiers that risk their lives for us every day was the biggest part for me.

Plus, a lot of my friends are gonna be playing in that game and with it being my last high school game I figured that would be the best option for me.

I called Under Armour and let them know about it, again that’s a great game too, but, for me, I felt like the Army game was a better fit.

School is going good. That’s the easy part for me.

Right now I have a 3.5 GPA so I’m trying to get that even higher. I think I’d have to say that my favorite subject is Math. I’ve just always been good with numbers.

In my downtime, when I’m not training, I just listen to a lot of music like Lil Baby, Lucci and all of them. I don’t really watch TV or anything like that. I do play Call of Duty and I’m the best Madden player in the country.

If you want to test me online my name is _1k.hunch0! Hit me up! Haha!

OK everybody that’s it for my first blog; thanks for reading and tune in again soon for the next one.

