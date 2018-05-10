USA Today Sports

Pa. baseball team honors teammate with muscular dystrophy on senior day

Wednesday was a special day for North Schuykill (Ashland, Pa.) senior Brandon Harris.

Harris, the lone senior member of the school’s baseball team, has a severe type of muscular dystrophy. The disease prevents the 18-year-old from taking the field, but as WBRE/WYOU reported, Harris was honored at the school’s senior recognition day.

Before Wednesday’s game against Pottsville (Pa.) Area, the team presented Harris with a baseball bat signed by his teammates.

“They feel like brothers to me,” Harris told WBRE/WYOU.  “And they see me like one of their brothers.”

“He always stays strong,” Zack Stokes said.  “Every time I’m out on the field, and we’re down or something, I always look at him and it brings us right up.”

Harris told WBRE/WYOU he wants to be a sports announcer, and he plans to attend Penn State Schuylkill.

