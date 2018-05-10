Pa. baseball team honors teammate with muscular dystrophy on senior day

Wednesday was a special day for North Schuykill (Ashland, Pa.) senior Brandon Harris.

Harris, the lone senior member of the school’s baseball team, has a severe type of muscular dystrophy. The disease prevents the 18-year-old from taking the field, but as WBRE/WYOU reported, Harris was honored at the school’s senior recognition day.

Only one student was honored on senior night at this North Schuylkill High School baseball game. But he happens to be the most inspirational player on the team. Don’t miss his story tonight on @wbrewyou at 11! pic.twitter.com/TnQqKbidQu — Kelly Choate (@Kelly_Choate) May 9, 2018

Before Wednesday’s game against Pottsville (Pa.) Area, the team presented Harris with a baseball bat signed by his teammates.

“They feel like brothers to me,” Harris told WBRE/WYOU. “And they see me like one of their brothers.” “He always stays strong,” Zack Stokes said. “Every time I’m out on the field, and we’re down or something, I always look at him and it brings us right up.”

Harris told WBRE/WYOU he wants to be a sports announcer, and he plans to attend Penn State Schuylkill.