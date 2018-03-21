Pa. basketball championships postponed until next week due to Winter Storm Toby

Spring may officially be here, but winter weather continues to wreak havoc on scheduled events in the Northeast.

Pennsylvania is the latest state forced to prolong the winter athletic season. Due to Winter Storm Toby, all of the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association boys and girls basketball championships scheduled for Thursday through Saturday have been postponed until next week.

According to Mike White of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the PIAA made the decision Wednesday morning because of heavy snow around the state. Ten semifinal games originally slated for Tuesday had already been postponed until Thursday, and some of those games will likely be postponed as well. The Post-Gazette reports that the PIAA has decided to move all 12 championship games to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of next week at the Giant Center in Hershey.

Planning on going to the state basketball championships? Hold on. All title games are off until next week: https://t.co/U1qJZseugd — Mike White (@mwhiteburgh) March 21, 2018

Championship games scheduled for Thursday will now be Monday, the games scheduled for Friday will be played Tuesday and games scheduled for Saturday will be Wednesday.

The Pine-Richland (Gibsonia, Pa.) boys, Mars girls and Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic (Cranberry Township) girls were all scheduled to play in semifinal games Thursday, but those have been postponed to Saturday and the site of the girls’ games has changed.

The Post-Gazette has the full list of postponements here.