After PA malfunction, both teams sing anthem at girls lacrosse playoff

Tuesday afternoon at Central York High School (Manchester Township, Penn.), host site of a PIAA girls’ lacrosse semifinal between Susquehannock and Kennard-Dale, a malfunction with the sound system prevented the national anthem from being played during pregame.

After a bit of an awkward pause, players from Susquehannock picked up the tune, with Kennard-Dale players joining them shortly after.

The York Daily Record’s Matt Allibone was there to record the spontaneous sing-along:

Kennard-Dale took down its YAIAA foes to advance to the Class 2A state championship for the second straight year.