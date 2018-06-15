Father gets so angry at game he slashes coach's tires

A Michigan father is flaunting the idea that becoming angry at a youth sporting event is just another part of the sports and the life cycle of being a fan. Suffice to say, his concept of acceptable fan behavior is decidedly more liberal than most reasonable adults.

As reported by Detroit ABC affiliate WXYZ, Gary Maudin, the father of a Birmingham Seaholm basketball player, became so mad at his son’s coach that he left a game at Troy at halftime, walked to the coach’s car and slashed his tires.

Parent charged for slashing coach's tires during Troy High School basketball game https://t.co/LI2IP3rLTo — WXYZ Detroit (@wxyzdetroit) June 14, 2018

Surveillance video clearly identified Maudin as the citizen who damaged property when he left his son’s basketball game at the Troy gym.

From there, Seaholm never truly got going, and the team’s performance wound down before the Seaholm coach and his team left to return home, with the coach finding his two left tires slashed beyond repair.

Maudin later admitted he slashed the tires when questioned by WXYZ. And yet, there was never a grandiose apology for his actions, nor a true justification, just an explanation that the incident was connected with, “an issue between (the coach and the father.”