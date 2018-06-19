Parkview finishes atop Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

USA Today Sports

Super 25

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) finishes the season atop the final Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Led by Gatorade State Player of the Year Nieva Gaither, who’s just as sophomore, the Panthers defeated Milton in the Georgia Class AAAAAAA championship this year.

Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.), Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) and First Colonial (Virginia Beach) round out the top five.

Nine newcomers entered the final rankings, led by No. 6 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.).

Parkview is the 2018 Super 25 spring girls soccer national champion.

