Parkview finishes atop Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings

Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.) finishes the season atop the final Super 25 girls spring soccer rankings from the United Soccer Coaches.

Led by Gatorade State Player of the Year Nieva Gaither, who’s just as sophomore, the Panthers defeated Milton in the Georgia Class AAAAAAA championship this year.

Rockwood Summit (Fenton, Mo.), Marian (Bloomfield Hills, Mich.), Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) and First Colonial (Virginia Beach) round out the top five.

Nine newcomers entered the final rankings, led by No. 6 Blue Valley Southwest (Overland Park, Kan.).