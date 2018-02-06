USA Today Sports

Paul VI, Christ the King crack top five in Super 25 girls basketball rankings

Christ the King (Middle Village, N.Y.) continued its unbeaten season, improving to 18-0 and jumping from No. 6 to No. 3 in the latest Super 25 girls basketball rankings.

The Royals had three wins last week: Nina Rickards had 26 points in a 67-48 defeat of Mary Louis Academy (Queens); Nat Marshall had 24 points in an 82-65 defeat of Nazareth (Brooklyn); and the Royals won 56-32 vs. Bishop Loughlin (Brooklyn).

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) had the biggest climb of the week, rising from No. 10 to No. 5 as the Panthers knocked off previous No. 2 St. John’s College (Washington, D.C.) 61-56 as Amira Collins had 23 points. Collins also had 26 points in a 58-57 defeat of Good Counsel (Olney, Md.). St. John’s falls to No. 7 with the loss.

There is one new team: No. 20 Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.), which handed No. 7 Winter Haven, Fla., its first loss in two years as A’jah Davis hit a buzzer-beater and Bri Tollie had 16 points in a 58-56 victory. Winter Haven drops to No. 23 with the loss.

