Paul VI into top 10, four newcomers enter Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings

Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) moved up to No. 7 while four teams entered the latest Super 25 Computer girls basketball rankings.

Mason (Ohio) was the rankings’ biggest mover, jumping 38 spots to No. 24. Westlake (Atlanta), Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.), and Riverdale Baptist (Upper Marlboro, Md.) are the other newcomers.

Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) remains the No. 1 team, again followed by Central Valley (Veradale, Wash.).

The Super 25 Computer rankings are provided by Ken Massey. The data is current through games Saturday.

The ratings are designed to reward teams for their performance, and objectively quantify those performances. Strength of schedule is built into the model. The model also corrects for home field advantage. Teams lose less for a loss on the road and gain more for a win on the road. Margin of victory is also factored in.