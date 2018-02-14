This Pebblebrook (Ga.) buzzer beater sends announcers into absolute delirium

Look, being a high school announcer isn’t the easiest job in the world. There’s no one there to keep stats for you during most games. Rosters aren’t as reliable or well-known as their collegiate and pro counterparts.

And then announcers have the unenviable task of trying to describe the atmosphere in an arena as it unfolds, particularly when it includes a buzzer beater or similar play.

That’s precisely what happened with the conclusion of the Pebblebrook and Wheeler regional title tilt in Georgia. With Wheeler nursing a one-point lead in the final seconds, Pebblebrook had to force a turnover. They achieved precisely that, and sent the SUVTV play-by-play team into absolute delirium.

The bucket you see above by Grant Howard earned Pebblebrook a regional title. It cost Wheeler that same title, and it solidifed the legendary status of game announcers Lew Preston, a former high school coach, and the one and only @JHillsman.

That’s worth watching more than once, and it’s worth celebrating. Now the pressure is back on Pebblebrook, which will try to live up to the shot and the call that made everyone stop in their tracks the first time.