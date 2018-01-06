Penn State commit Micah Parsons named American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year

Salute Harrisburg HS LB @Micah_parsons23 on being named the 2018 @amfam Defensive Player of the Year ✨🥇 #ArmyBowl pic.twitter.com/BX1V52Gzzf — #ArmyBowl (@ArmyAllAmerican) January 6, 2018

Penn State commit Micah Parsons from Harrisburg (Pa.) was named the American Family Insurance Defensive Player of the Year on Friday night at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show in San Antonio.

The award is presented to the nation’s top senior defensive player in the eyes of the Army Bowl selection committee.

Parsons racked up 55 tackles, 9.5 sacks and 17.5 tackles for loss on the season. If that wasn’t enough, the two-way player rushed for nearly 1,240 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Parsons is rated as the No. 1 weakside defensive end, No. 4 player overall in the Class of 2018 by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He beat out a star-studded field of finalists: