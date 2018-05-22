Penn State football lands two huge commitments, including five-star Brandon Smith

Recruiting at Linebacker U. has finally taken that expected turn under James Franklin.

With lingering questions over the most iconic position at Penn State, the Lions’ head coach is certainly making strides in bringing in elite talent the past two cycles.

Last year, Harrisburg’s Micah Parsons was considered one of the top players in the nation and received the coveted five-star ranking. The true freshman will begin his college career at linebacker.

On Monday, Virginia’s Brandon Smith joined him. He kept Penn State’s epic recruiting surge flowing — the fourth highly-rated verbal commitment since Thursday evening.

Smith (6-foot-4, 220 pounds) is the nation’s No. 2-rated linebacker from Louisa County High in Mineral, Virginia, according to the 247Sports Composite. He is the Nittany Lions’ seventh member of its 2019 recruiting class.

He is the No. 30 overall player nationally by 247Sports.

Penn State also landed a commitment from Tyler Rudolph, a four-star safety from Connecticut.

Rudolph (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) picked from scholarship offers that included Clemson, Ohio State, Florida, and Michigan.

He is the fifth highly rated recruit to commit to head coach James Franklin since Thursday night, and the third defensive back. Junior college safety Jaquan Brisker from Lackawanna Community College in Scranton got this recruiting surge started last week.

For more, visit the York (Pa.) Daily-Record