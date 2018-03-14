Is Memphis East coach Penny Hardaway in line to replace Tubby Smith?

It took a day longer than expected, but the Tubby Smith era has ended. Smith said Wednesday that he is no longer the Memphis basketball coach.

In the wake of this development, newspapers such as this one traditionally assemble a list of likely candidates for the job. Here is the most accurate list:

– Penny Hardaway.

– Penny Hardaway.

– Penny Hardaway.

– Penny Hardaway.

– Penny Hardaway.

If none of those candidates work out, the university may take a run at Penny Hardaway.

You may have heard of a national search. This will be a neighborhood search. Instead of hiring a search firm, Memphis will take the advice of Leonard Draper.

No private jets will be required. Not even a full tank of gas.

It’ll be as simple as leaning down and picking up a Penny.

Will it work?

No, the university hasn’t yet said that Hardaway is the guy. That could take a while. Hardaway is coaching his East High team in the state playoffs. That means any announcement may have to wait until after Saturday’s championship game.

But barring unexpected developments or a problematic background check, Hardaway will then be named Memphis coach. University officials see him as the one man who can supply the recruits, tickets sales and enthusiasm the program so desperately needs. They had better be right this time around.

For the full story, visit the Memphis Commercial Appeal