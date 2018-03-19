Penny Hardaway expected to be named Memphis coach Tuesday

The University of Memphis is expected to hold a press conference Tuesday to announce the hiring of former Tigers star Penny Hardaway as the school’s new men’s basketball coach, according to an athletic department official with direct knowledge of the situation.

Hardaway, 46, will replace former coach Tubby Smith, who was fired Wednesday after two seasons.

USA TODAY NETWORK – Tennessee reported Hardaway’s expected hiring Thursday. Over the weekend, he led East High School to its third-straight TSSAA Class AAA state championship.

Hardaway’s return to campus should provide an instant jolt in fan excitement and on the recruiting trail. Hardaway has ties to several top-100 2019 recruits because he also runs the high profile Memphis-based AAU program, Team Penny.

Memphis finished with a 21-13 record this season but missed the postseason for the fourth straight year. After both of Smith’s 2018 recruits decommitted last week, Hardaway will have at least three scholarships available to use next year.

