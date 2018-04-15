Penny Hardaway lands another in-state recruit, this time a Mr. Basketball

Tyler Harris made the amazing look routine throughout his high school career at Cordova.

He hit 11 3-pointers in a 48-point game against Arlington in his junior year, set the Lighthouse Classic record with 14 assists in a game, and this year torched Craigmont for 54 despite the fact that it was Cordova’s second game of the day.

But what Harris did Friday may have been the most electrifying of all as he became the second top local prospect in the Class of 2018 to sign with the University of Memphis and new coach Penny Hardaway. The Class AAA Mr. Basketball winner chose the Tigers over Baylor, the only two schools he’s been considering over the last month.

“I actually decided about 40 minutes ago,” said Harris moments after his announcement drew loud cheers from those in attendance at Cordova. “I came to school and I didn’t know where I wanted to go. I was still thinking about it. But I got down to the coach’s office and said ‘this is where I want to be.'”

Harris joins Hardaway’s son Jayden and two-time Mr. Basketball winner Alex Lomax of East in the Tigers’ class of 2018. Lomax was in attendance Friday, along with another future teammate, Mitchell alum Jeremiah Martin. And like those two ultimately decided, the pull of the hometown school was too hard to ignore.

“It’s just the fit and the people around me,” he said when asked what tipped Memphis in his favor.

“I know that family and close people like my dad will be here. And I like Memphis. I love Memphis. I never really felt pressure (to stay). I was going to do what I wanted to do. It’s me going to college, not everybody else.”

