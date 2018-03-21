USA Today Sports

Penny Hardaway's AAU team reverts back to its original name after Memphis hiring

On Tuesday, Memphis East (Tenn.) boys’ basketball coach and former Memphis star Penny Hardaway was introduced as the Tigers men’s basketball coach.

Hardaway recently led Memphis East to its third straight Tennessee Class AAA state title.

No word yet on who will replace Hardaway at Memphis East, but his AAU team, Team Penny (Tenn.), has decided to revert back to their original name: Bluff City Legends.

The Legends will still run on the Nike EYBL and feature the top rising senior in the country James Wiseman, who starred for Hardaway this season at Memphis East.

Hardaway replaced Tubby Smith, who was recently fired after just two seasons.

