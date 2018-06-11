Pensacola (Fla.) football star Adrian Medley commits to Texas A&M

One of Pensacola’s top prospects in the Class of 2019 has announced his intention to play college football in College Station, Texas.

Pensacola High offensive lineman Adrian Medley committed to Texas A&M via Twitter late Sunday night. Medley is a three-star prospect according to 247 Sports and is listed at 6-foot-4, 305 pounds.

Medley took an official visit with the Aggies this weekend before making his verbal commitment to Texas A&M. He had 31 total scholarship offers at the time of his commitment, including many of the Southeastern Conference’s biggest programs like Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

First-year head coach Jimbo Fisher was an early suitor for Medley last summer while he was at the same position with Florida State. Fisher resigned from Florida State on Dec. 1, 2017 to accept the head coaching job at Texas A&M.

“I just want to thank God for all the opportunities he has blessed me with and I want to thank my family and friends for all the support they have shown me over the years,” Medley said via Twitter. “And I want to thank all the coaches who have shown an interest in me and I want to thank coach Mincy and the Pensacola High School staff for their support.”

Read the rest of the story in the Pensacola News-Journal