Peoria (Ariz.) offensive lineman Jacob Golden commits for football to Boise State

The transformation of Jacob Golden since his sophomore year at Peoria led to 18 college football offers and his commitment this week to Boise State.

Golden started out as a tight end, added 60 pounds since his sophomore year and now, at 6-foot-6, 285 pounds, is one of the state’s top offensive tackles.

Golden, a senior-to-be, will be Peoria’s first Division I college football player since running back/receiver Jamal Miles went to Arizona State in 2009.

“He is a great role model for kids at Peoria High School that haven’t had a D. I kid since Jamal Miles,” said Jason Golden, Jacob’s dad, who helps coach at Peoria. “Peoria has been a great place for Jacob.”

Golden’s lone Pac-12 offer came from Washington State. Jason Golden said neither Arizona nor Arizona State saw his son during spring ball.

“Boise State is a Top 20 program in a great town, great coaches and plays a tough non-conference schedule,” Jason said. “They play Florida State, Michigan State, BYU and Oklahoma State in the next few years.”

Jason said the plan is for Jacob to redshirt during the 2019 season and be ready to contribute in 2020. He only needs two courses to complete his high school studies and will soon decide whether to leave in December or stay until next spring. He turns 18 in February.

Read the rest of the story in The Arizona Republic