Volleyball coach accused of sexual contact with 14-year-old

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. – An Edison man who works as a volleyball coach for a club in Rahway and at Millburn High School has been arrested and charged with sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl.

Peter Nguyen, 50, is accusing of sexually touching a 14-year-old girl, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Woodbridge Police Director Robert Hubner.

Nguyen, a bookkeeper for the Millburn Board of Education, was arrested Tuesday and charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, a second-degree crime, one count for sexual contact with the 14-year old female and one count for allegedly giving alcohol to the minor. He is also charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact.

Carey said an investigation began after the girl’s parents contacted the Woodbridge Police Department. The investigation involved members of the Woodbridge and Edison police departments and Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.

The investigation indicated that Nguyen allegedly took the girl to his home on two occasions, gave her alcohol and then inappropriately sexually touched her.

During that time, the teen was a member of the Impact Volleyball Club in Rahway, where Nguyen was employed as a volleyball coach for three years.

Carey said Nguyen has worked as a bookkeeper in the business department at the Millburn Board of Education for about five years and also served as the Millburn High School head volleyball coach for about three years.

Nguyen was transported to the Middlesex County Adult Corrections Center in North Brunswick, where he is being held pending a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.

