Brawl at Philadelphia high school basketball game leads to deadly shooting

A Philadelphia boys high school basketball game beget a brawl among adults which then gave way to a deadly shooting, casting a pall on Northeast Philadelphia days before the city’s beloved football team competes in the Super Bowl.

As reported by Philadelphia NBC affiliate WCAU, among other outlets, an unidentified 32-year-old man died after being shot twice in the leg outside Lincoln High School. The shooting followed an altercation that began during the school’s basketball game against Audenried Charter School.

Incredibly, the entire incident apparently took place between adults, with no students or athletes in the game involved in the argument or the following shooting.

Here’s how WCAU described what unfolded:

Around 15 to 20 adults walked into the school’s gym and started standing on the sidelines and perimeter of the court. As they were escorted out by the principal, another group of adults followed them, police said. A fight between 25 to 30 adults then took place in the school’s parking lot. During the brawl, at least one person took out a gun and opened fire.

Perhaps it is fortunate that the aforementioned gunfire only struck one student. However, the man who was struck was later pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital.

In the immediate aftermath of the gunshots, Lincoln High School was placed on lockdown, as police searched bags and hallways at the school.

Yet no students were identified as being connected to the shooting or the brawl that preceded it. Instead, the perpetrators of both the brawl and shooting remain at large, with no gun recovered or arrests made … of yet.