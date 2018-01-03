USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: Army All-American Bowl Practice Day 2

Photo: AAG

PHOTOS: Army All-American Bowl Practice Day 2

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

PHOTOS: Army All-American Bowl Practice Day 2

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will show photos of the events and activities in San Antonio.

RELATED: Micah Parsons looks unstoppable at Army Bowl practice

DIARY: Brendan Radley-HilesPatrick Surtain Jr.

Click below to see photos of player arrivals and receiving their gear:

, , , , , , U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home