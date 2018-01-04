USA Today Sports

PHOTOS: Army All-Americans giving back to the community

Photo: AAG

PHOTOS: Army All-Americans giving back to the community

Video

PHOTOS: Army All-Americans giving back to the community

In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will show photos of the events and activities in San Antonio.

Players took time out of their schedule to visits kids at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, Boysville and Eva’s Heroes.

, , , , , , Video

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home