PHOTOS: Army All-Americans giving back to the community

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | January 4, 2018
In the days leading up to the U.S. Army All-American Bowl, USA TODAY High School Sports will show photos of the events and activities in San Antonio.
Players took time out of their schedule to visits kids at Children’s Hospital of San Antonio, Boysville and Eva’s Heroes.
