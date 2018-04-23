A goose attacked a Michigan high school golfer and took him out!

The only classic, old adage about geese is that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander. That’s false marketing. The real adage about geese should be, “Don’t make a goose even remotely threatened or it will take you out.”

Don’t believe us? Just ask the Blissfield golf team from Michigan. During a recent matchup against Madison, one of the team’s unidentified players was attacked by a goose. Suffice to say, the photographic evidence indicates that the waterfowl ended up on top, figuratively and literally.

As our USA TODAY Sports Media Group partners at For The Win pointed out, the entire cross-species misunderstanding/bird-on-golfer crime evolved out of the birds feeling threatened by the teen’s approach. That wasn’t his fault. It just happened.

The golfers just finished teeing off and were walking down the fairway. To the left there was a goose nest and the golfers did a good job of avoiding it but the guard goose (hanging out on the far right thought differently. — Blissfield Athletics (@BlissAthletics) April 22, 2018

Luckily, there were two pieces of very good news that emerged from the incident: 1) no one was actually hurt in the brief fracas, despite photos that show that the golfer easily could have been hurt by the attack, and 2) the incident proves that while ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ gets tons of hilarious bits right, truth is still even funnier (and often kinder) than fiction.