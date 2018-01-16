PHOTOS: Spalding Hoophall Classic, Monday

shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | January 15, 2018
Six games were played Monday at the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic from Springfield, Mass.
MORE: Full coverage from Hoophall Classic
POLL: Who was the Top Star from the Hoophall Classic?
Here are the top photos from Monday’s games:
<p>Jan 15, 2018; Springfield, MA, USA; Westtown School Moose forward Cam Reddish (22) and IMG Varsity National Ascenders guard Josh Green (0) and guard Jahmius Ramsey (3) and guard Keyshawn Embery (5) battle for a loose ball during a game at Springfield College. (Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports)</p>
<p>Jan 15, 2018; Springfield, MA, USA; Hudson Catholic High School Hawks forward Louis King (2) and guard Shackylle Dezonie (middle) and John Carroll School Patriots guard Nigel Haughton (right) battle for control of a loose ball during a game at Springfield College. (Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports)</p>
<p>Jan 15, 2018; Springfield, MA, USA; Jan 15, 2018; Springfield, MA, USA; Webster Groves High School Statesmen center Carte'are Gordon (23) attempts a layup in between Mount Vernon High School Knights forward Chase Johnson (3) and guard Derrick Simpson (11) during a game at Springfield College. (Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports)</p>
2018 Hoophall Classic, boys basketball, hudson catholic basketball, IMG Academy basketball, John Carroll School Basketball, Mater Dei basketball, montverde academy basketball, mount vernon basketball, Oak Hill Academy Basketball, University School basketball, webster groves basketball, Westtown School Basketball, Hoophall Classic
shares
share
tweet
pin
sms
send