PHOTOS: Spalding Hoophall Classic, Sunday

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | January 14, 2018
Eight games are scheduled Sunday at the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic from Springfield, Mass.
The teams set to face off include two teams ranked in the Super 25 Expert Rankings, No. 5 DeMatha Catholic (Hyattsville, Md.) and No.7 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.).
Here are the top photos from Saturday’s games:
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Eric Ayala (2) shoots against Vermont Academy guard Symir Torrence (4) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National head coach John Mahoney (center) watches from the sideline as they take on Vermont Academy during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Eric Ayala (2) drives to the basket against Vermont Academy forward Daniel Schreier (22) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Anfernee Simons (3) shoots against Vermont Academy forward Daniel Schreier (22) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Eric Ayala (2) shoots against Vermont Academy guard Symir Torrence (4) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Eric Ayala (2) returns the ball against Vermont Academy guard Tyler Bertam during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Anfernee Simons (3) shoots against Vermont Academy forward Daniel Schreier (22) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Anfernee Simons (3) shoots a free-throw against Vermont Academy during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Eric Ayala (2) shoots against Vermont Academy forward Daniel Schreier (22) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National head coach John Mahoney watches from the sideline as they take on Vermont Academy during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Anfernee Simons (3) shoots against Vermont Academy during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National center Simeon Kirkland (50) works the ball against shoots for three points against Vermont Academy forward Daniel Schreier (22) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Eric Ayala (2) shoots for three points against Vermont Academy during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- IMG Post Grad National guard Eric Ayala (2) shoots against Vermont Academy guard Symir Torrence (4) during game three Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon forward Nathan Laszewski (32) shoots for three points against Hargrave Military Academy forward Tre King (23) in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon guard Noah Kirkwood (22) drives the ball against Hargrave Military Academy guard D. J. Myers in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon guard Ryan Greer (5) reacts after his three point basket against Hargrave Military Academy in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon forward Maxwell Lorca-Lloyd drives to the basket against Hargrave Military Academy in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon forward Maxwell Lorca-Lloyd (35) drives to the basket against Hargrave Military Academy in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon forward Nathan Laszewski (32) is fouled by Hargrave Military Academy forward Tre King (23) in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon forward Nathan Laszewski (32) is fouled by Hargrave Military Academy forward Tre King (23) in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>1/14/18 9:59:48 AM -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Northfield Mount Hermon forward Nathan Laszewski (32) is fouled by Hargrave Military Academy forward Tre King (23) in the second half as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Brewster Academy guard Joel Brown (3) drives the ball against Cushing Academy guard Sean Okpoebo (14) in game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Cushing Academy forward Maurice Carroll (20) and Brewster Academy forward Derek Culver (4) start game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Brewster Academy forward guard Isaiah Mucius (11) shoots for three points against Cushing Academy guard Kyle Murphy (24) in game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Brewster Academy forward forward Derek Culver (4) works for the loose ball against Cushing Academy forward Maurice Carroll (20) in game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Brewster Academy guard Walter Ellis (2) drives the ball against Cushing Academy guard Kyle Murphy (24), forward Maurice Carroll (20) and forward Matt Cross (33) in game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Brewster Academy guard Isaiah Mucius (11) drives the ball against Cushing Academy guard Daman Tate (11) in game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Brewster Academy guard Walter Ellis (2) drives the ball against Cushing Academy guard Kyle Murphy (24), forward Maurice Carroll (20) and forward Matt Cross (33) in game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
<p>01/14/2018 -- Springfield, MA, U.S.A -- Cushing Academy guard David Duke on the court against Brewster Academy in game two on Sunday as some of the top high school basketball teams in the country compete at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass -- (Photo: David Butler II, USA TODAY Sports Images)</p>
