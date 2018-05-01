Pittsburgh-area softball game turns terror scene as tree fall injures at least 10

A middle school softball game in Western Pennsylvania was the unlikely and shocking site of a tragic accident when a giant tree fell on top of the baseball field at which the game was being played, injuring 10.

According to Pittsburgh NBC affiliate WPXI, at least six victims were transported to area hospitals for their injures while another four were reportedly treated on site at Northgate Junior-Senior High School. The tree fall occurred during a scheduled game between Williams Middle School and Northgate, a contest where area winds were reportedly swirling as high as 25 miles-per-hour.

A statement from Northgate School District Superintendent Caroline Johns sited the home bench, press box and backstop fencing as areas of the scene that were directly impacted by the incident, which occurred in the middle of game action.

Unverified reports claimed that two adults were being treated for non-critical injuries from the accident at Allegheny General Hospital while five children were all transported to Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh, where they were treated for non-critical injuries.

While there is surely relief that no reported injuries were more serious, the incident serves as a reminder that the physical surroundings behind scholastic facilities are often left untouched, creating dangerous conditions even when they aren’t fully recognized or anticipated.

That was clearly the case on Monday, when the high winds turned what was surely a long-standing tree into such a frightening disruptor of two seasons and plenty of lives.