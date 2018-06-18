Pitt somehow lands 9 football commitments during busy Sunday

Maybe Pat Narduzzi was recruiting all their fathers in preparation for one big day? Whatever the reason, Pitt’s football program landed a truly jaw-dropping nine commitments on Father’s Day, instantly moving from one of the ACC’s most anemic recruiting programs to one of the nation’s 30 best.

Narduzzi was understandably in a celebratory mood on Sunday, Tweeting the following missive once it was clear his work for the day was done:

They slept on us for months. Well I’m going to have trouble sleeping tonight… TOO MANY LIGHTS ON! #HAIL2PITT — Pat Narduzzi (@CoachDuzzPittFB) June 17, 2018

As noted by the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, that lights comment aligns with Narduzzi’s personal commitment missive that he fires off whenever a new player has pledge to join the Panthers. Narducci’s cultuivated hashtag for that is “Turn On the Lights.”

It’s worth noting that none of Pitt’s nine Sunday commits were considered complete game-changers, but all are pivotal to the team’s rise. With a top-30 class, Pitt jumped approximately 40 places in the team rankings in a single day. That’s pretty much unheard of, and made more remarkable by the fact that four of the nine players who agreed to join Pitt on Sunday hail from Florida.

What Narduzzi accomplishes with his newest commits remains to be seen, if in fact they all follow through on their pledge. And if they do deliver on their promise, Pittsburgh fans may look back on Father’s Day 2018 as a program turning point that few saw coming.

Here’s the crop of new future Panthers:

• Safety Brandon Hill of Wekiva High School in Apopka, Fla.

• Defensive end Brandon Mack of Davis High School in Montgomery, Ala.

• Defensive end Bryce Nelms of West Orange (N.J.) High School.

• Defensive end Deandre Jules of Germantown, Md.

• Pro-style QB Davis Beville of Greenville, S.C.

• Running back Vincent Davis of Cardinal Gibbons High School.

• Defensive tackle Calijah Kancey of Miami.

• Inside linebacker Brandon George of Berks Catholic.

• Defensive back Khadry Jackson of Windermere Prep.