Player collapses during Nike EYBL game

A player with Team United (N.C.) collapsed during a game at the Nike EYBL on Saturday.

The player fell to the hardwood with 9:37 left in the second half and appeared to be unresponsive.

The player’s identity was not immediately known.

On-court trainers began CPR on the player and continued for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Nike EYBL staff cleared the gym and suspended play on all four courts for more than 35 minutes as paramedics performed CPR and transported him to the ambulance.

There is no official word on the player’s condition.