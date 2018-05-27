N.C. hoops player dies after collapsing during Nike EYBL game

HAMPTON, Va. – The Team United (N.C.) player who collapsed during a game at the Nike EYBL on Saturday evening has died, according to Team United director Jacoby Davis confirmed.

James Hampton fell to the hardwood with 9:37 left in the second half of Team United’s game against Nike Phamily (Ariz.) and appeared to be unresponsive. On-court trainers began CPR on Hampton and continued for more than 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Nike EYBL staff cleared the gym and suspended play on all four courts for more than 35 minutes as paramedics performed CPR and transported Hampton to the ambulance and eventually to Sentara CarePlex Hospital, which is less than a mile away from the Boo Williams Sportsplex.

Team United is scheduled to play All Ohio Red on Sunday.