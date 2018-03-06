Police: Baseball coach caught with meth blames player

A Florida baseball coach was arrested Friday and charged with possession of marijuana and a controlled substance and two counts of possessing drug paraphernalia, according to reports.

Leesburg (Fla.) coach Turner McLain, 50, was spotted by police holding a glass pipe. When confronted, police say McLlain said he took the methamphetamine from a player and the marijuana from a worker of his.

In all, police say McLain had a small amount of marijuana and one gram of meth.

McLain was released from jail after posting $5,000 bond.