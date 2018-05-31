Police called to Mass. JV lacrosse 'altercation' between athlete, coach

A high school boys lacrosse coach and one of his student athletes were cited as the reason for a dramatic police arrival in Massachusetts when an altercation was called in and found to involve an athlete and the coach.

As reported by New England Cable News, among other sources, Littleton Police were investigating the incident, which was called in Tuesday during a junior varsity lacrosse game. No one was reported injured in the incident, and it remains possible that no charges will be filed.

2018 LHS JV Boys' Lacrosse pic.twitter.com/UZoIly9FSO — Mike Lynn (@lps_athletics) May 10, 2018

In fact, just about everything is still possible at this point. In this case, the lack of information being shared with the media appears to reflect a genuine lack of information on behalf of the police department itself. The town’s police chief and superintendent of schools authored a joint statement that committed to work together, “to sort out the facts about what occurred during yesterday’s game,” but not anything more or less.

That’s telling, in the sense that everything related to the event is being kept closely under wraps. No identities have been released or even leaked, and given the reluctance to file any charges or offer up additional discipline, whether any ever will remains a legitimate question worth asking.

Just don’t ask the police officers investigating the case. It’s clear they don’t know what to believe themselves at this point.