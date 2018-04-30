USA Today Sports

Police: Drunk man assaults two, threatens coach at Little League game

A 42-year-old Washington man was arrested after allegedly threatening a Little League coach and assaulting a man and woman.

The man, who police say was intoxicated, was arrested for fourth-degree assault and harassment.

According to reports, the man walked onto the field and threatened one of the coaches during a game. He was then escorted off the field, but not before allegedly assaulting two people. Spectators were forced to subdue the man as they waited for police to arrive.

No injuries were reported.

