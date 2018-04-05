Police investigating hazing allegations within baseball program at Va. school

A high school baseball program in Virginia is under investigation for alleged hazing and sexual abuse.

Fairfax County Police Chief Edwin Roessler told WTTG-TV that the current investigation stems from a previous criminal investigation at West Potomac (Alexandria, Va.) High, but he would not go into further detail because it involved juveniles. Roessler told WTTG the current investigation only involves players on the school’s baseball team.

“During the course of an investigation at West Potomac High School, we discovered these allegations through interview procedures with other students,” Chief Roessler told the Washington, D.C., FOX affiliate. “So right now, we are continuing with our investigation to determine what [and] if any charges we could bring under the code of Virginia, and we are working closely with the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office as we continue with the investigation.”

As WTTG reports, West Potomac principal Tangy Millard sent an email to parents on March 10 describing them as “allegations of harassment and other inappropriate behavior.”

WTTG learned through an email from an assistant superintendent that three players are facing discipline as a result of a hazing incident through the school system’s hearings office. Those three students, per WTTG, have been suspended from the team.

As WTTG reports, a West Potomac teacher emailed the principal alerting her to one of the allegations, which claimed that a player “is known to have shut another player, a small guy apparently, in a locker and to have urinated on him.”

One coach has already resigned from the baseball team, per WTTG, but it is unclear why.

Sources told WTTG that at least one alleged hazing incident goes back as far as the 2016 season.

Fairfax County Public Schools said in a statement: