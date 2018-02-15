Police: Men brought loaded assault rifles, drugs to basketball game

Two men brought a cache of guns — including assault rifles — and some drugs to a recent Homestead (Mequon, Wis.) High School basketball game, which police discovered during a routine traffic stop, according to a criminal complaint.

As a result, Sturgeon Bay, Wis., residents Willard Hartman and Benjamin Krohn, both, 19, are facing a combined 25 criminal charges in Ozaukee County Circuit Court for allegedly possessing firearms on school grounds, illegally carrying concealed weapons and possession of drugs and related paraphernalia.

Court records show Hartman and Krohn made their initial court appearances Feb. 12; they were released on separate $5,000 cash bonds. They are both due back in court March 6 for status hearings.

According to the complaint, police discovered the guns and drugs after pulling Hartman over at about Feb. 10 for making an illegal U-turn.

An officer reportedly smelled marijuana while speaking with the men, and subsequently searched Hartman’s car, in which he found five guns — three assault rifles and two handguns — all with loaded magazines.

The complaint did not specify whether the men brought the guns into the school with them.

Krohn, who said the guns belonged to him, reportedly told police he and Hartman were watching an unnamed friend play basketball. He said in the complaint that he brought the guns “in case he wanted to trade or sell them to someone.”

Police also found marijuana and oxycodone inside a duffle bag and a backpack in the car, according to the complaint.

If convicted, both men could face several years behind bars and tens of thousands of dollars in fines.

For more, visit the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel