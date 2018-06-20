Police: Mom kicked out of youth softball game threatened to punch cop

JEFFERSON TWP., N.J. — A mother spent Monday night in jail after she was told to leave a youth softball game for bad sportsmanship, then threatened to punch a police officer, according to criminal complaints.

Christina M. Baumann, 41, of Wharton was charged Monday with resisting arrest, aggravated assault on an officer at a sporting event and simple assault at a sports event. After Baumann was kept overnight in the Morris County jail, a judge Tuesday afternoon released her on condition she report monthly to the court’s pretrial services while the charges are pending.

The mother of three next has to appear in Superior Court on July 13.

Officer Daniel Florio went Monday afternoon to Lakeside Field on a report of an adult woman arguing with a coach at a youth softball game involving kids under the age of 16, records state. The exact age range of the players was not stated in court records.

The coach told police that a parent, identified as Baumann, was asked to leave the softball game for “unsportsmanlike behavior.” Baumann allegedly responded “make me,” so the coach called police, records state. The offensive behavior was not described in court records and police have not immediately responded to a request for further details.

Florio spoke to Baumann, who had left the field to sit in a car. Baumann admitted telling the coach “make me” and then got agitated, left her car and attempted to walk toward the coach. According to complaints, Florio asked Baumann to calm down and tried to guide her away from a possible altercation with the coach by putting his hand on her shoulder, records state.

Baumann swatted the officer away and said “Don’t (expletive) touch me,” records state. Baumann tried again to walk over to the coach while swatting and swearing at the officer and telling him “I’ll punch you in the (expletive) face,” records state.

Florio said in an affidavit that he told Baumann she was under arrest and she tried to walk away.

“While attempting to gain control of her hands she continued to struggle, wiggling and pulling her hands from my grip, the entire time cursing at me and multiple times threatening to punch me in the face,” Florio said in his affidavit.

He wrote he was able to handcuff Baumann, though she continued to struggle.

Court records state that Baumann also has been known by the names Christina Piombo and Christina Bosland.

For more, visit the Daily Record