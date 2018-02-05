POLL: Vote for the top ALL-USA Boys Basketball Point Guard of all-time

Over the next few weeks, USA TODAY High School Sports will unveil its nominees for the American Family Insurance 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team.

USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years worth of ALL-USA players to 50. A panel of experts has been selected to rank each player in their respective positions. Fans will also have a say and can vote on who they think is the best player at their respective position. The results from the fan polls will count as one panel vote. Once the polls have concluded we will tally up the results.

The 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Boys Basketball Team will be announced on Feb 28.

Fan Vote:

Point Guard: Feb. 5-19

Feb. 5-19 Shooting Guard: Feb. 6-20

Feb. 6-20 Small Forward: Feb. 7-21

Feb. 7-21 Power Forward: Feb. 8-22

Feb. 8-22 Center: Feb. 9-23

Vote below for who you think is the top ALL-USA Point Guard of all-time: