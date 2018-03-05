POLL: Vote for the top ALL-USA Girls Basketball Point Guard of all-time

This marks the 35th anniversary of USA TODAY recognizing the nation’s top high school athletes. With March being Girls Sports Month, we will be selecting the 35th anniversary American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team.

This week, USA TODAY High School Sports will unveil its nominees for the 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team.

USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley narrowed down 35 years worth of ALL-USA players to 50. A panel of experts has been selected to rank each player in their respective positions. Fans will also have a say and can vote on who they think is the best player at their respective position. The results from the fan polls will count as one panel vote. Once the polls have concluded we will tally up the results.

The 35th Anniversary ALL-USA Girls Basketball Team will be announced on March 28.

Fan Vote:

Point Guard: March 5-19

March 5-19 Shooting Guard: March 6-20

March 6-20 Small Forward: March 7-21

March 7-21 Power Forward: March 8-22

March 8-22 Center: March 9-23

Vote below for who you think is the top ALL-USA Point Guard of all-time: