POLL: Which Hoophall Classic game are you most looking forward to watching Sunday?

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | January 13, 2018
Eight games are scheduled to tip Sunday at the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic from Springfield, Mass.
Two teams ranked in the Super 25 Expert Rankings will play, No. 5 DeMatha (Hyattsville, Md.) and No. 7 Findlay Prep (Henderson, Nev.)
So which game are you most looking forward to? Vote below!
