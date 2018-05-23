POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Boys Soccer Player of the Year?

shares
By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 23, 2018
<p><strong>School:</strong> Millbrook School (Millbrook, N.Y.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>6-foot<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Stanford<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Touted as a pro prospect, Bouda scored a staggering 49 goals to help Millbrook School reach the New England Prep A final. A product of the Right to Dream Academy, which helps players from Ghana land at U.S. high schools, Bouda has 79 goals in 33 high school matches during the past two seasons.</p> <p><em>Photo: Kandice Zakarian</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Brophy College Prep (Phoenix)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br/><strong>Year: </strong>Senior<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-3<br/><strong>College:</strong> UC Santa Barbara<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Clemmensen scored 39 goals and added 13 assists leading Brophy Prep to a 21-1-2 record. The team was undefeated until a state final loss. Clemmensen scored 75 goals between his junior and senior seasons. </p><p><em>Photo: Michael Chow, The Arizona Republic</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Midfielder<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height: </strong>5-11<br /> <strong>College:</strong> North Carolina<br /> <strong>Noteworthy: </strong>While the numbers are not overwhelming, it was the quality of play that separates Chalbaud from his opponents. The senior has 12 goals and nine assists to lead St. Benedict’s to a 19-0 season and a 28th state title in the past 29 seasons.</p> <p><em>Photo: Mike Scanlan</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Whitefish Bay (Wis.)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Goalkeeper<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 6-5<br/><strong>College:</strong> Yale<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Co-MVP for the West at the High School All-American Game, Haddock played a major part in Whitefish Bay’s 25-0 season and third straight state title. He had a 0.40 GAA both his junior and senior seasons, earning Conference Player of the Year and all-state first-team selection both years. Haddock finished with 35 career shutouts.</p><p><em>Photo: Whitefish Bay High School</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Jesuit (New Orleans)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Goalkeeper<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-2<br /> <strong>College:</strong> SMU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Lanson was named Louisiana's Division I Defensive Player of the Year after guiding Jesuit to a state title. He posted four shutouts in five postseason matches, finishing the season with 26 shutouts.</p> <p><em>Photo: Danny Bordes</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Loomis Chaffee (Windsor, Conn.)<br/><strong>Position: </strong>Forward/Midfielder<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br/><strong>College: </strong>Boston College<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Suski scored 40 goals and had 10 assists while leading Loomis Chaffee to the New England Prep A championship. Suski scored the game-winning goal in the final to defeat then top-ranked and undefeated Berkshire School.</p><p><em>Photo: Tom Honan</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Libertyville (Ill.)<br /> <strong>Position: </strong>Forward<br /> <strong>Height:</strong> 6-1<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Indiana<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Wittenbrink scored 39 goals and had 18 assists while leading Libertyville to a 20-1-2 season and a state runner-up finish. He scored two goals at the High School All-American Game and earned Co-MVP honors with Elian Haddock. Wittenbrink was named Pioneer Press All-Area Boys Soccer Player of the Year.</p> <p><em>Photo: Libertyville Boosters Club</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Dublin Coffman (Dublin, Ohio)<br/><strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br/><strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br/><strong>Height:</strong> 5-9<br/><strong>College:</strong> Georgetown<br/><strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Kiley was named Ohio Mr. Soccer for his senior season. Kiley scored 24 goals and handed out 11 assists while leading Dublin Coffman to its first-ever state semifinal appearance. Dublin Coffman was 66-11-8 with Kiley in the lineup, including 19-2-2 this past fall.</p><p><em>Photo: David Kirkley</em></p>
The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Boys Soccer Teams will be announced in the coming weeks along with the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Who do you think should be the Player of the Year?
Cast your vote below from these finalists:
