POLL: Who should be ALL-USA Girls Soccer Player of the Year?

By: USA TODAY High School Sports | May 31, 2018
<p><strong>School:</strong> JSerra (San Juan Capistrano, Calif.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Junior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Santa Clara<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Scored 39 goals and had 15 assists for national power JSerra, which won a second straight California Interscholastic Federation-Southern Section Division 1 title. She was named the Trinity League MVP and captured her second straight Orange County Register and CIF Southern Section Division 1 Player of the Year honors.</p> <p><em>Photo: David Williams</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Penn (Mishawaka, Ind.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Florida State<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Named Indiana High School Player of the Year. She scored 44 goals and had 19 assists, leading Penn to a second straight undefeated season and a FAB 50 fall season national title. During her Penn career, Lynch led the team to three regional titles, three semi-state championships, one state runner-up finish (2015) and two state titles (2016 and 2017). She finished with 130 career goals and 68 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Penn High School</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Charlotte Latin (Charlotte, N.C.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> North Carolina<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> McCabe scored two goals in Charlotte Latin’s state final victory over Providence Day School to finish the season with 43 goals and her career with 117. McCabe led Charlotte Latin to four straight state titles. </p> <p><em>Photo: Scott Moulton</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> Broomfield (Colo.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Forward<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> Utah<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> A US Youth National Team player pool member, Stodden scored 32 goals and led Broomfield to an 18-1-1 season and a state runner-up finish. Over the past two seasons, Stodden had 58 goals and 18 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: Dave Fuller</em></p>
<p><strong>School:</strong> St. Johns Country Day (Orange Park, Fla.)<br /> <strong>Position:</strong> Midfielder<br /> <strong>Year:</strong> Senior<br /> <strong>College:</strong> LSU<br /> <strong>Noteworthy:</strong> Newton had 35 goals and 26 assists while leading team to a seventh straight state title. She was named Florida Dairy Farmers’ Miss Soccer for Florida and was the Florida Times-Union Player of the Year. She played seven years of varsity soccer, starting as a sixth-grader, finishing with 134 goals and 124 assists.</p> <p><em>Photo: SJCD</em></p>
The 2017-18 American Family Insurance ALL-USA Girls Soccer Teams will be announced in the coming weeks along with the Player of the Year and Coach of the Year.
Who do you think should be the Player of the Year?
Cast your vote below from these finalists:
