USA Today Sports

POLL: Who was the Top Star at the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic?

Photo: Brian Fluharty, USA TODAY Sports

POLL: Who was the Top Star at the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic?

Hoophall Classic

POLL: Who was the Top Star at the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic?

As the dust settles from the 2018 Spalding Hoophall Classic, USA TODAY High School Sports has identified the 16 top performers from the tournament.

Here are the candidates for the Hoophall Classic Top Star. Vote now in the poll below.

MORE: Full coverage from Hoophall Classic

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Hoophall Classic

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home