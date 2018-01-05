USA Today Sports

POLL: Who will be named EAST MVP at Army All-American Bowl?

Photo: AAG

POLL: Who will be named EAST MVP at Army All-American Bowl?

U.S. Army All-American Bowl

POLL: Who will be named EAST MVP at Army All-American Bowl?

Who will be named Most Valuable Player for the East team at Saturday’s U.S. Army All-American Bowl (1 p.m. ET, NBC)? VOTE NOW!

POLL: Who will be named West MVP?

MORE: Everything you need to know for the Army Bowl

Click through the gallery blow to see all the players in the Army All-American Bowl arriving in San Antonio:

 

, , , U.S. Army All-American Bowl

Related News

Latest

More USA TODAY High School Sports
Home