How in the heck did 4-star sophomore SG Posh Alexander hit this shot?

Posh Alexander is among the most talented members of the college basketball recruiting Class of 2020, so it’s not a shock to see him hitting a dramatic shot of some difficulty. But this degree of difficulty?

Frankly, we’re not entirely sure how Alexander got to this ball that he sent skittering off the court with a steal and kept it in play long enough for it to soar right into the hoop from an apparent sure fire sideline in bounds setup.

Still, however it happened, Alexander used all of his 5-foot-11 frame to get there, then used all his athleticism to flip up a shot behind his back as he soared out of bounds.

The ball went through the hoop, good for three points and a whole lot of jaws on the floor.

Obviously this isn’t Alexander’s first big time highlight. Nor is it the one that is most emblematic of his talent. That doesn’t preclude it from being among the most memorable,