Zion Williamson takes home the POWERADE Jam Fest dunk title

ATLANTA – When it comes to the question of who belongs in the No. 1 spot among high school basketball players in the 2018 class the debate rages on.

What’s not debatable is who the top dunker is.

That illustrious appointment belongs to Spartanburg Day (S.C.) wing Zion Williamson, a Duke signee.

On Monday night he defended that title winning the POWERADE Jam Fest slam dunk title at Morehouse College.

From the beginning it was clear that Williamson’s reputation preceded him; every time it was his turn to dunk the crowd rose to its feet in eager anticipation of witnessing something special.

He didn’t disappoint in the first round, finishing an off-the-back board, between-the-legs dunk and a one-handed cock-back dunk in which he literally looked inside the rim before throwing it down.

Winder-Barrow (Ga.) forward Olivia Nelson-Ododa, a Connecticut signee, turned in a perfect score in the first round on her one-handed cock-back dunk that sent the crowd into a state of pandemonium.

That was good enough to help her advance to the finals with Williamson and Woodlands (Texas) shooting guard Quentin Grimes, a Kansas signee.

Still, in the end, Williamson threw down a 360-windmilll and a backward between-the-legs dunk to secure the hardware.

