Powerhouse New Jersey little league team, with title in grasp, says no thanks

There will be no New Jersey Little League District 19 championship game this year for the 12-year-old division due to an unique set of circumstances, according to New Jersey Little League District 19 Administrator Bud Coates.

The situation involves Two River East, the winner’s bracket team, and Middletown, the loser’s bracket team, and they were set to play at 8 p.m. on July 5 at Freehold Township Little League in what was supposed to be the 2018 District 19 Little League Championship game.

But that game or a potential “if necessary” championship game on July 6 at 8 p.m. will not happen.

“Tuesday morning (July 3), I had communication with the president of Two River Little League, Chuck Jones, and he informed me that most of the kids, which was nine of the 12 players, wouldn’t be playing in the upcoming Section 3 tournament, if Two River East won it, because they were going to Cooperstown, N.Y.,” Coates said.

With that stunning revelation, Two River East, which draws from the towns of Rumson, Fair Haven, Little Silver, Shrewsbury and Red Bank, and District 19 had to come up with a viable solution to what was a potential problem, which had a very likely possibility of happening since Two River East was undefeated in the District 19 tournament at 4-0 and had outscored its opponents 25-3 during those four games.

That 4-0 winning streak in the District 19 tournament also included Two River East’s 3-1 win over Middletown in the winner’s bracket’s final on June 30.

