Precious Achiuwa

School: St. Benedict’s Prep (Newark, N.J.)

Position: Forward

Height:6-7

Weight:180

College: Undecided

Achiuwa domainted for the Gray Bees this high school season averaging 18.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and 2.2 steals per game. Now he’s pumping in 13.6 points, eight rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for New Heights (N.Y.) in the Under Armour Association.