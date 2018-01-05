Previewing U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show

The Army Bowl Awards Show is scheduled for tonight in San Antonio, the night before the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.

Here is a look at the finalists for each of the awards as chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee. A number of players are up for multiple awards led by Shelby (N.C.) linebacker Dax Hollifield, who is up for three awards.

U.S. ARMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR

The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding senior high school football player.The field features Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence, who was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.

NAME POS SCHOOL CITY STATE Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC Phil Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA Derion Kendrick ATH South Pointe Rock Hill SC Trevor Lawrence QB Cartersville Cartersville GA Micah Parsons DL Harrisburg Harrisburg PA Amon-Ra St. Brown WR Mater Dei Santa Ana CA

ARMY BOWL COACH OF THE YEAR

NAME SCHOOL CITY STATE Straight Herron South Pointe Rock Hill SC Gabe Infante St. Joseph’s Philadelphia PA Eric Kasperowicz Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA Mike Kirshner Ben Davis Indianapolis IN Bruce Rollinson Mater Dei Santa Ana CA Patrick Surtain American Heritage Plantation FL

AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Presented to the nation’s top senior defensive player.

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Palaie Gaoteote LB Bishop Gorman Las Vegas NV Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC Micah Parsons LB Harrisburg Harrisburg PA Isaac Taylor-Stuart LB Helix La mesa CA Xavier Thomas DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL Taron Vincent DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL

ANTHONY MUNOZ LINEMAN OF THE YEAR

Presented to the top senior offensive or defensive lineman. The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Jackson Carman OL Fairfield Fairfield OH Cade Mays OL Knoxville Catholic Knoxville TN Jamaree Salyer OL Pace Academy Atlanta GA Penei Sewell OL Desert Hills St. George UT Xavier Thomas DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL Taron Vincent DL IMG Academy Bradenton FL

LOCKHEED MARTIN DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR

Presented to the nation’s top high school senior defensive back.

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Tyson Campbell DB American Heritage Plantation FL Talanoa Hufanga DB Crescent Valley Corvallis OR Brendan Radley-Hiles DB IMG Academy Bradenton FL Isaac Taylor-Stuart DB Helix La Mesa CA Cade Sterns DB Byron P. Steele II Cibolo TX

DOC BLANCHARD AND GLENN DAVIS AWARDS

Presented to players who exhibit prowess in the classroom and the field. The Blanchard award is presented to the East’s honoree and the Davis award is presented to the West’s honoree. Blanchard and Davis were Hall of Fame running backs for Army in the 1940s, each winning a Heisman Trophy.

Blanchard finalists:

NAME POS. SCHOOL CITY STATE Dax Hollifield LB Shelby Shelby NC Philip Jurkovec QB Pine-Richland Gibsonia PA Shayne Simon LB St. Peter’s Prep Jersey City NJ Channing Tindall LB Spring Valley Columbia SC

Davis finalists: