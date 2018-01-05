Previewing U.S. Army All-American Bowl Awards Show

The Army Bowl Awards Show is scheduled for tonight in San Antonio, the night before the U.S. Army All-American Bowl.
Here is a look at the finalists for each of the awards as chosen by the U.S. Army All-American Bowl Selection Committee. A number of players are up for multiple awards led by Shelby (N.C.) linebacker Dax Hollifield, who is up for three awards.
U.S. ARMY PLAYER OF THE YEAR
The award is given annually to the nation’s most outstanding senior high school football player.The field features Clemson commit Trevor Lawrence, who was named the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year.
|NAME
|POS
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Phil Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Derion Kendrick
|ATH
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Trevor Lawrence
|QB
|Cartersville
|Cartersville
|GA
|Micah Parsons
|DL
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Amon-Ra St. Brown
|WR
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
ARMY BOWL COACH OF THE YEAR
|NAME
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Straight Herron
|South Pointe
|Rock Hill
|SC
|Gabe Infante
|St. Joseph’s
|Philadelphia
|PA
|Eric Kasperowicz
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Mike Kirshner
|Ben Davis
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Bruce Rollinson
|Mater Dei
|Santa Ana
|CA
|Patrick Surtain
|American Heritage
|Plantation
|FL
AMERICAN FAMILY INSURANCE DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Presented to the nation’s top senior defensive player.
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Palaie Gaoteote
|LB
|Bishop Gorman
|Las Vegas
|NV
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Micah Parsons
|LB
|Harrisburg
|Harrisburg
|PA
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|LB
|Helix
|La mesa
|CA
|Xavier Thomas
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Taron Vincent
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
ANTHONY MUNOZ LINEMAN OF THE YEAR
Presented to the top senior offensive or defensive lineman. The award is named for the Hall of Fame offensive lineman who spent 13 seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Jackson Carman
|OL
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|OH
|Cade Mays
|OL
|Knoxville Catholic
|Knoxville
|TN
|Jamaree Salyer
|OL
|Pace Academy
|Atlanta
|GA
|Penei Sewell
|OL
|Desert Hills
|St. George
|UT
|Xavier Thomas
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Taron Vincent
|DL
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
LOCKHEED MARTIN DEFENSIVE BACK OF THE YEAR
Presented to the nation’s top high school senior defensive back.
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Tyson Campbell
|DB
|American Heritage
|Plantation
|FL
|Talanoa Hufanga
|DB
|Crescent Valley
|Corvallis
|OR
|Brendan Radley-Hiles
|DB
|IMG Academy
|Bradenton
|FL
|Isaac Taylor-Stuart
|DB
|Helix
|La Mesa
|CA
|Cade Sterns
|DB
|Byron P. Steele II
|Cibolo
|TX
DOC BLANCHARD AND GLENN DAVIS AWARDS
Presented to players who exhibit prowess in the classroom and the field. The Blanchard award is presented to the East’s honoree and the Davis award is presented to the West’s honoree. Blanchard and Davis were Hall of Fame running backs for Army in the 1940s, each winning a Heisman Trophy.
Blanchard finalists:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Dax Hollifield
|LB
|Shelby
|Shelby
|NC
|Philip Jurkovec
|QB
|Pine-Richland
|Gibsonia
|PA
|Shayne Simon
|LB
|St. Peter’s Prep
|Jersey City
|NJ
|Channing Tindall
|LB
|Spring Valley
|Columbia
|SC
Davis finalists:
|NAME
|POS.
|SCHOOL
|CITY
|STATE
|Aidan Hutchinson
|DE
|Divine Child
|Dearborn
|MI
|Luke Matthews
|OL
|Lawrence E. Elkins
|Missouri City
|TX
|Cameron McGrone
|LB
|Lawrence Central
|Indianapolis
|IN
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|Highland
|Pocatello
|ID